“Remember My Name” event Friday is part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a special event open to the public will be held in Mason City Friday.

The “Remember My Name” program honors the memory of the 295 Iowans who have lost their lives as a result of domestic violence between 1995 and today. Mary Ingham of Crisis Intervention Services says it’s an issue that needs to continue to be addressed not only in October but year-round. She says it’s all too noticeable when they read the names. “We have local names, we have names from Mason City, we have names from Osage, we have names from Armstrong. It happens everywhere in north Iowa, and far too often we do see that domestic violence does end in homicide. Our goal is to prevent domestic violence and ultimately prevent domestic violence homicides. It’s 100 percent preventable.”

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals says those who are in a domestic violence situation should not be afraid to seek help. He says, “For those people that question their relationship with their loved one, they should trust their gut instinct and reach out to somebody else. And usually they reach out to a friend first instead of going to Crisis Intervention. Law enforcement is usually the last step because we know just a fraction of these are reported to law enforcement, most are reported to Crisis Intervention.”

The event will start at noon on Friday in the Mason City Room of the Public Library, with a free lunch being provided.