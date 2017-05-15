  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Remains of north-central Iowa sailor killed at Pearl Harbor now buried in Iowa

May 15, 2017   Bob Fisher

TITONKA, Iowa (AP) – The remains of a north-central Iowa sailor killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor are now buried next to his mother’s remains in Kossuth County.

William Kennedy, of Titonka, was buried on Friday. He was one of 429 sailors and Marines killed aboard the USS Oklahoma battleship.

Kennedy’s remains were recently identified as part of a Defense Department effort that started in 2015. He had been buried in an area for the unidentified at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

Kennedy’s niece Sharon Miller says Kennedy’s mother never gave up hope that her son’s remains would one day return home.

Kennedy’s funeral was attended by family members, several busloads of students and representatives of the Navy and the Iowa Patriot Guard Riders.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

