Regents try pilot public input program

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The Iowa Board of Regents will begin a public comment pilot program at its June 8th meeting. New board president Michael Richards requested the program earlier this month. For the past four years, people wishing to comment could attend video hearings. Those recordings were played for the regents before meetings.

Board spokesman Josh Lehman says people who want to comment in person will have to submit a request online ahead of the meeting. “This is the first time that we’ve ever had public comments in person available at the board meetings. This pilot program-the board wanted to give the public the opportunity to comment about issues around the regents enterprise,” Lehman says.

The comment period will be limited to 10 presenters, with three minutes each to speak. “We’ve heard from many people that a pilot program like this is something they wanted the board to try. And so we’re moving forward with it,” Lehman says.

The pilot program will be evaluated on an ongoing basis. The board will vote on tuition increases for the upcoming school year on the day it debuts its public comment program.