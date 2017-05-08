Regents to consider tuition increase

Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa Board of Regents is considering tuition hikes at the state’s three public universities next school year to help offset millions in budget cuts.

The proposal would increase in-state base tuition for undergraduates by $216 for the 2017-18 academic year at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa.

ISU and UNI officials requested the increase be applied across the board, including for international, out-of-state, graduate and professional students. The move is expected to generate an additional $7.1 million at ISU and $2 million at UNI.

But UI officials have requested a 3.8 percent increase for other tuition classifications. That would increase base tuition for non-resident undergraduates by at least $1,078, generating an additional $16.5 million for UI.