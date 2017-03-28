  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Regents name interim president for Iowa State University

March 28, 2017   Bob Fisher

AMES — The board that oversees the three state-funded universities Monday approved the appointment of  former U-N-I President Benjamin Allen to be the interim president of Iowa State University.  Board of Regents president Bruce Rastetter read a motion asking for approval of Allen to serve during the search to replace Steven Leath, who is leaving I-S-U for Auburn University in May. “Effective May 9th, 2017 and continuing until a new president is appointed and assumes office,” Rastetter read. Rastetter says Allen will start at I-S-U with a different position and then become interim president over once Leath leaves.  “In order to facilitate a seamless transition, Doctor Allen will be granted an initial appointment as a senior policy advisor,  effective April 17th through May 8th. Doctor Allen’s  annual salary in these positions will be 525-thousand dollars,” Rastetter says. Allen is familiar with the Ames campus, he was the provost at the school before leaving to become U-N-I’s president. The board also approved moving ahead with a search committee to find Leath’s replacement.  “The first part of the process will be confidential, where the committee will interview candidates, select 10 or 12 candidates — that will be the committee’s decision — and then bring the finalists to campus,” according to Rastetter. There will be an update on the presidential search at the regents’ meeting in April.

