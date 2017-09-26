Regents detail secret Harreld meetings during University of Iowa search

Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – A majority of University of Iowa governing board members have described under oath how they recruited Bruce Harreld before hiring the businessman as president while circumventing the Iowa Open Meetings Law.

Five of nine members of the Board of Regents met Harreld in back-to-back-to-back meetings July 30, 2015 during a push by then-Board President Bruce Rastetter to convince Harreld to apply.

In depositions made public Monday, regents acknowledged that they set up the meetings using private email accounts, held multiple gatherings to avoid having a board majority present at once, and never told members of the search committee that the meetings took place. Rastetter testified that the meetings at his private business weren’t “an official Board of Regents’ matter.”

Harreld applied the next day. The regents hired him weeks later.