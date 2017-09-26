Regents approve proposal to ask for 16 million more dollars from state

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The Iowa Board of Regents approved a proposal that asks for 16 million more dollars in state funding for the 2018-19 academic year. That request includes a promise that 12 million dollars of the increase will go to student financial aid, and allow Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa to reduce their proposed tuition increases.

Board members approved the proposal after hearing from the school presidents about the things they are doing to cut costs and reallocate money. Interim I-S-U president Ben Allen says finding the most efficient use of funds is an ongoing process. “We will continue to work hard to generate efficiencies by doing things we do most cost effectively. And we will also identify new opportunities and strategies for reallocation,” Allen says.

He says it is a campus-wide effort. “I’ve already begun meeting with our shared governance groups to discuss reallocation efforts,” Allen says. “We are committed to making tough decisions on what we should be doing as well as what we should stop doing. And then reinvest those savings into our academic mission.”

University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld says they can’t generate all the funding needed through cost savings. “We will continue taking costs out and redirecting them to student success and research — but it is now time I believe (for) the board and the state to do their part in this equation,” Harreld says.

He says the U-I has plan, but needs the money to carry it out. “The U-I’s strategic plan if and when funded will allow the university to compete nationally. And will have a direct and profound impact on our students — whether undergraduate, graduate or professionals,” Harreld says.

The budget request would give five million dollars in new state money to Iowa and Iowa State, and three million to U-N-I. The three schools told the board they need to raise tuition by seven percent in the next year. The U-I and I-S-U want to continue that increase each of the next four years, while U-N-I would gradually lower the increase.