Reality TV’s ‘The Bachelor’ charged in connection with fatal wreck

Bob Fisher

AURORA — An Iowan who gained fame as “The Bachelor” and a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” has been arrested in connection with a deadly traffic accident in Buchanan County. According to sources, Chris Soules, who starred in a past season of the television series “The Bachelor”, was the driver of a pickup that rear-ended a farm tractor on County Road W-45, north of Aurora, at about 8:30pm Monday. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch. The driver of the tractor, whose name has not been released, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Oelwein, but died from the injuries. Soules allegedly fled the scene of the crash, but was later arrested. After receiving medical treatment, Soules was taken into custody by the Buchanan County Sheriff on a charge of leaving the scene of a deadly accident. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the fatality.