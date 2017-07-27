Real estate developer sues Mason City over defaulted hotel deal

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A real estate developer who proposed to construct a hotel in downtown Mason City has filed a lawsuit.

G8 Development of San Diego and developer Philip Chodur filed the lawsuit against the City of Mason City and the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Foundation last week. Chodur alleges a breach of contract with the city and accuses Chamber executive director Robin Anderson of holding secret meetings with City Council members to encourage them to terminate their contract with G8 Development.

The council back in December voted to cancel a development agreement after multiple deadlines were missed by G8 to secure the funding and break ground on a Marriott hotel in the parking lot just to the west of City Hall.

The city re-opened the process of seeking a hotel developer to construct a hotel as part of the River City Renaissance downtown project being supported by the Iowa Reinvestment Act earlier this year. The council approved a pre-development agreement in May with Gatehouse Capital to construct a hotel as part of the project.