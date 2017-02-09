  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Rally scheduled for Saturday on collective bargaining bill

February 09, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Three Cerro Gordo County-based legislators will be holding a rally on Saturday in Mason City to fight against the collective bargaining bill making its way through the legislature. According to a press release issued by House Democrats, Senator Amanda Ragan as well as Representatives Sharon Steckman and Todd Prichard will be holding the rally at Central Park at 12:00 noon to give citizens in north-central Iowa an opportunity to stand up for public workers in the community. The rally will take place after Ragan and Steckman hold a listening post session earlier in the day. That will take place from 10:00 to 11:30 Saturday morning in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.

