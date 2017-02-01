RAGBRAI officials happy to be coming back to Clear Lake

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The man in charge of the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa says they’re happy to be coming back to Clear Lake for this year’s annual ride. RAGBRAI director T. J. Juskiewicz says they know what they are getting when they bring the event to Clear Lake. He says, “Great people, great scenery, just great excitement. After we pulled that card that said we were going back to Clear Lake, you could just hear the audible excitement in the room, and they just knew what was in store. Great memories of back in 2010 being an overnight town, 2014 riding through on the way to Mason City. So lots of great history with RAGBRAI in Clear Lake and I’m sure this year 2017 will be more of the same.” Juskiewicz says they typically work with about 50 people on a local committee, and he says Clear Lake’s committee in 2017 has a number of volunteers from previous RAGBRAI stops. He says, “Here in Clear Lake, we’ve had just tremendous talent. Diane Thompson, who has been kind of our champion, ringmaster if you will. Every city employee from Mayor Crabb on down, every city employee is getting involved. They know how to put together a great event. A lot of people, a lot of familiar faces we’ve already seen put together these efforts in the past. We know the type of people that we’re going to be working with in Clear Lake, and nothing but great memories of every visit in the past.” This year’s route starts in Orange City with overnight stops in Spencer, Algona, Clear Lake, Charles City, Cresco and Waukon, with the ride ending in Lansing. Find out more by heading to ragbrai.com. Juskiewicz made his comments during the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO earlier today. Listen back to the program by clicking on the left side of the audio player below