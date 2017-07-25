  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

RAGBRAI hits Clear Lake today

July 25, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa winds its way from Algona to Clear Lake today. It’s a 51 mile ride with just 934 feet of climb for the participants as they’ll head from Algona to Wesley, Wesley to Britt, Britt to Garner, Garner to Ventura and then on to their Tuesday night destination of Clear Lake. Entertainment downtown will start at 11:00 AM on three different stages. For a full schedule of entertainment and of all the events going on in Clear Lake, head to https://www.clearlakeragbrai.com/

 

