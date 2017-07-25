RAGBRAI coming into Clear Lake (AUDIO & VIDEO)

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — Riders on the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa are pouring in to Clear Lake this afternoon on the third stop of their journey across the state. Among the riders is Anthony Reguero from Orange County California.

Reguero says he’s been trying to get the full experience of RAGBRAI in his first trip through Iowa.

Reguero says he’s enjoyed the weather but been a little bit surprised about the wind.

Jesse Coe from Oak Harbor Washington is also making his first trip on RAGBRAI but he’s done long-distance cycling before. His parents were originally from Forest City but live in the Seattle area and have been acting as his road crew. Coe has had a positive experience so far on RAGBRAI.

Coe talks about the experience of reaching Clear Lake and riding along the shoreline.

Riders today made the 51-mile trek from Algona to Wesley, Wesley to Britt, Britt to Garner, Garner to Ventura and then to Clear Lake. Tomorrow, their final destination is Charles City, with pass through communities being Thornton, Swaledale, Rockwell, Cartersville, and Rockford on a 57-and-a-half mile ride with 1290 feet of climb.

Joe Malone’s interview with Jesse Coe:

RAGBRAI in Clear Lake. Posted by Star 106.1 on Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Joe Malone’s interview with Anthony Reguero