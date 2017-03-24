Ragan, Upmeyer field questions at legislative forum in Clear Lake (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A standing-room only crowd back into the community room of Clear Lake Bank & Trust late this morning for a legislative forum featuring House Speaker Linda Upmeyer and Senate Minority Whip Amanda Ragan. Several topics were discussed during the event, including collective bargaining, water quality and the minimum wage. One of the first questions dealt with the privatization of Medicaid services in the state, specifically dealing with more than 220-thousand poor or disabled Iowans possibly losing access to the Mercy Health System because of a payment dispute with AmeriHealth Caritas, one of the three companies the state hired last year to run the program. Ragan says the switch happened too quickly.

Ragan says they are hoping the issue can be addressed by the legislature.

Upmeyer says the legislature is working to resolve this issue.

Upmeyer is a Republican from Clear Lake. Ragan is a Democrat from Mason City. You can hear the entire legislative forum by clicking on the left side of the audio player below.

(Editor’s note on the raw audio file above — the forum was held in the community room in the basement level of CLB&T’s building — there was some furniture being moved on the floor above the room, causing noise that can be heard on the recording)