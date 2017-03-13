Q & A session to be held about proposed Mason City downtown hotel

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A question and answer session will be held tomorrow afternoon about one of the two proposals to place a hotel in downtown Mason City as part of the River City Renaissance project. David Rachie with Gatehouse Capital will be discussing their proposed plan to construct a 100-room hotel in the south parking lot of Southbridge Mall and connect it with a skywalk to Music Man Square. Music Man Square would be converted into a conference center with a 65-hundred square foot ballroom, a 15-hundred square foot banquet and catering kitchen, classrooms and breakout rooms, with the streetscape remaining in place. Meredith Willson artifacts currently held inside a museum at Music Man Square would be moved across the street into a new museum building. City officials are saying the company is requiring a developer’s fee of at least $400-thousand, and that voters will have to pass two bond issue questions for the project to go through dealing with filling a financing gap between an owner’s equity and bank financing for up to $3-and-a-half million, as well as to cover the cost of building the skyway, museum and convention center, since they were not included in the application for state funding through the Iowa Reinvestment Act program. The question and answer event will take place at Music Man Square from 4:30 to 6:00 tomorrow afternoon. Richie is also scheduled to join us at about 9:35 Wednesday morning after the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO.