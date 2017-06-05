Pullout from Paris Accord will have no impact on biofuels

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The U.S. exit from the Paris Accord climate change agreement will have no impact on biofuels.

“President Trump’s announcement today that the U.S. will back out of it essentially doesn’t really have a whole lot of impact on ethanol, on biofuels,” said Brian Jennings, executive vice president of the American Coalition for Ethanol.

The announcement won’t affect renewable fuels because commitments made in the accord were based on the clean power plan and automobile fuel economy rules, according to Jennings.

“It always befuddled me that the [Obama] administration chose not to use the tool of biofuels as part of the solution to reduce greenhouse gas commitments,” Jennings says, “but they chose not to.”

Pact supporters say leaving the accord will weaken efforts to combat global warming. Iowa is the nation’s top ethanol producer with 43 plants statewide producing more than four-billion gallons each year.