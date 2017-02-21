Public workers’ pensions may be next Iowa GOP reform effort

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Governor Terry Branstad does not expect to approve changes in the pension systems for government workers in Iowa before he resigns and heads to China to serve as U.S. Ambassador. “It’s not something that could be done that quickly,” Branstad sys. “…I think it would make sense to have a long-range study that would look at moving a defined contribution as opposed to a defined benefit system as a lot of companies have already done.” The phrase “defined benefit” is another way to say a pension. The 401-K programs in the private sector use the “defined contributions” of workers who save for their own retirement, sometimes with a matching contribution from their employer. Branstad has long been an advocate of changing IPERS, the state pension system for 335-thousand current, former and retired workers, for NEW workers entering government employment are no longer promised a pension, but have 401-K style accounts. “If you’re going to do that, it’s a long-term commitment and I think you need to look at maybe even a hybrid system over the period of adjustment,” Branstad says. “A number of states and communities are looking at that.” This weekend, one of Governor Branstad’s former budget directors says she hopes Iowa lawmakers tackle pension reform soon. “I hope they are teeing up the look at what we have. Is it the best thing going forward for new employees? We need to do some things different.” That’s Gretchen Tegeler, who served as Branstad’s budget director in the 1990s. She is now president of the Taxpayers Association of Central Iowa. Branstad has indicated he wants Tegeler to be part of a review of public worker pensions. “Pension reform means lots of different things,” Tegeler says. “It’s very important to understand that our approach is about retirement security. The people that are in these plans now, if we don’t do something different for future employees and we continue to compound the risk that is in these plans, then everybody in these plans now is at much greater risk.” While some public worker pension systems in other states are teetering toward insolvency, Iowa’s system was recently ranked as the 10th best positioned pension system in the country. There are four main systems for public worker pensions in Iowa, but by far the largest is the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System, commonly called IPERS. It covers more than 325-thousand current, former and retired employees of the state, counties, cities and school districts. Critics say new workers should no longer be promised a defined pension, but instead should invest money in accounts similar to the 401-K programs in the private sector. The Republican leader in the Iowa Senate expressed support for that move three years ago. Tegeler made her comments during an appearance over the weekend on Iowa Public Television’s “Iowa Press” program.