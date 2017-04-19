Public hearings set on Mason City downtown hotel project

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved setting the date for public hearings dealing with the revised hotel plans as part of the River City Renaissance downtown project. One hearing deals with the city amending the downtown revitalization urban renewal plan to include the area that Gatehouse Capital wants to place a hotel in the southeastern part of the main parking lot of Southbridge Mall, as well as Music Man Square, which would be turned into a convention center. The other hearing deals with the consideration of a pre-development agreement with Gatehouse Capital on the hotel and convention center project. City Administrator Brent Trout says nothing has been set in stone with a development agreement and there’s a lot of room for any negotiations that need to take place.

Trout will be heading to Des Moines on Friday to discuss the changes with the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which has pre-approved about $7 million in state funding for the project from the Iowa Reinvestment Act.

Both public hearings would take place during a special council meeting to be held on May 11th.