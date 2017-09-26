Public forums scheduled for River City Renaissance project

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City of Mason City will be hosting two public forums in the next two weeks on the River City Renaissance project.

The forums will allow residents to learn more about the project, which includes the construction of a hotel in the southeastern part of the main Southbridge Mall parking lot, the renovation of Music Man Square into a convention center complex, a new Meredith Willson Museum to be placed next to the hotel, a skywalk connecting Music Man Square to the hotel, as well as a performing arts pavilion on the north side of Southbridge Mall.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority has provisionally approved $7-point-1 million in funding for the project. City officials will present details at the start of the forums, with question and answer sessions to follow.

Both events will take place in the FEMA Room at Mason City High School. The forums will be this Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:00, and Saturday October 7th from 10:30 AM to noon. People are asked to enter through the John Adams cafeteria doors which are located to the left of the FEMA Room.