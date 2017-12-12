Psychiatric exam ordered for Mason City man accused of murdering grandparents

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A district court judge has ordered a competency exam for a Mason City man accused of murdering his grandparents.

25-year-old Codie Matz was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police found 61-year-old Kenneth Hackbart and 64-year-old Kathleen Hackbart dead in their home at 327 27th Southwest on the morning of November 7th.

The attorneys for Matz last week filed a motion asking for a competency exam, saying their client appeared to be suffering from visual hallucinations, paranoid delusions and was very confused. Online court records show prosecutors filed a response to the motion last Friday, saying they would not resist the exam.

District Judge DeDra Schroeder filed the order on Monday for the evaluation to take place at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. All court proceedings are suspended until after the completion of the exam.

Matz’s trial is scheduled to start on January 23rd. If convicted of first-degree murder, he’d face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.