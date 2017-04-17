Prosecutors seek reversal of Charles City man’s conviction

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) – State prosecutors have taken the rare step of asking the Iowa Supreme Court to reverse the conviction of a Floyd County man sentenced last year to up to 10 years for sexually abusing a teenage boy.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office says in a new filing that Doug Lindaman, of Charles City, was allowed to represent himself at his trial without knowingly waiving his right to have an attorney.

Lindaman was convicted of sexual abuse after being accused of performing a sex act in 2011 on a 17-year-old boy without the boy’s consent. Lindaman, a former attorney, was running for a school board spot at the time of his 2015 arrest.

An appeal by Lindaman says he didn’t have criminal law experience. If granted, the case would be sent back to Floyd County District Court to be retried or dismissed.