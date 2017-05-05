Prosecution concludes their case in attempted murder trial

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Prosecutors rested their case on Thursday afternoon in the attempted murder trial of Revell Toney. The 19-year-old Mason City man was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm as a felon after an early morning October 23rd incident where Toney is accused of shooting Stephen Williams three times while on the plaza just outside the north doors of Southbridge Mall. The final witness for the prosecution was Dominique Rivera, a friend of the victim who lived in an apartment above the plaza. Rivera told jurors about hearing the gunshots and later running down to aid the victim.

Rivera talked about seeing Williams after surgery and wondering if he’d survive the ordeal.

The defense opens up their portion of the case at 9 o’clock this morning at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.