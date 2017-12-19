Process to find Mason City’s next city administrator starts tonight

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight is being asked to take the first step in the process of hiring a new city administrator.

The city’s human resources director Perry Buffington is asking the council tonight to approve the hiring of Mark A. Jackson Consulting and Brent Hinson Consulting LLC. Jackson has 27 years of experience in city government, including the last 24 as the city administrator in Story City, and has served on the Iowa League of Cities Board. For over 10 years he has assisted the Mason City council during goal-setting sessions. Hinson has 14 years experience with city government as a city administrator in Garner and in Washington in southeastern Iowa, and has operated his own consulting firm for the last three years.

The duo has assisted with 14 city administrator and city manager recruitments over the past six years, with Buffington saying they have the experience, connection and capabilities to tap into a network of qualified individuals.

Jackson and Hinson are proposing a flat $6000 fee, which includes a variety of supplemental services such as confidential screenings and reference checks. Buffington says an external search firm typically charges anywhere between $15-thousand and $30-thousand with a generally slower timeline.

Buffington says his department would like to see recruitment of candidates start this Friday, an initial review of applications starting on January 26th, with a final selection in March.

The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.