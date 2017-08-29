Probation for woman accused of stealing from high school booster club

Bob Fisher

MANLY — It’s a deferred judgment and probation for a Nora Springs woman accused of stealing over $9000 from the Central Springs High School Athletic Booster Club.

37-year-old Autumn Dillavou was charged in January with third-degree theft after she allegedly stole $9334 from the club from May through December 2016. A criminal complaint states that other club members had discovered the money missing from the club’s bank account over a period of six to seven months.

During a hearing in Worth County District Court on Monday, Dillavou pleaded guilty to third-degree theft. District Judge Colleen Weiland issued a deferred judgment and ordered that Dillavou serve one year probation. She faced up to two years in prison on the aggravated misdemeanor charge.