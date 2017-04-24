Probation for woman accused of locking children in room covered in human waste

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s four years of probation for a Mason City woman accused of making her children sleep in a room covered with human waste. 26-year-old Alexis Martinez was taken into custody on September 12th of last year on three charges of neglect of a dependent person. She was accused of allegedly forced three children, ages two, four, and six, to sleep for a week in a room with feces on the walls and floors, with the door to the room being locked from the outside. Martinez as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to one of those three counts, with prosecutors agreeing to recommend a deferred judgment and four years probation instead of prison time or a suspended sentence. A Cerro Gordo County judge agreed with that recommendation during today’s sentencing hearing for Martinez. If Martinez successfully completes her probation, the charge will come off her record.