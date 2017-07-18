Probation for Mason City woman accused of stealing drugs from nursing homes

Bob Fisher

OSAGE — A Mason City woman accused of stealing painkillers from patients in Osage and St. Ansgar while working as nurse has been given probation.

33-year-old Keri Martinez was accused of stealing drugs from patients while she was working at the Good Samaritan Center in St. Ansgar and the Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Online court records show District Judge Colleen Weiland recently issued a deferred judgment on two counts of prohibited acts involving a controlled substance, with a charge of tampering with records being dismissed. Weiland ordered Martinez to serve three to five years probation, with the convictions being removed from her record if she meets the terms of probation.

Martinez is scheduled to stand trial on August 8th in Cerro Gordo County after being charged with stealing drugs from a resident while working at the IOOF home in Mason City in May 2015.