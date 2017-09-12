  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Probation for Illinois man accused of sexual abuse in Mason City

September 12, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s probation for an Illinois man originally charged with sexual abuse in Cerro Gordo County.

29-year-old Sean Dright was charged with second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child after being accused of sexually abusing a child two years ago in Mason City. Dright is accused of putting his hand down a child’s pants and fondled the child at a Mason City residence multiple times between February and July in 2015.

During a plea change hearing on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court, Dright pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of indecent contact. He was sentenced to two years probation and was ordered to complete a sex offender treatment program.

  • KGLO News on Facebook

