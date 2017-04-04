Probation for Galt woman charged with neglect of a child

Bob Fisher

GALT — It’s a suspended prison sentence for an Eagle Grove woman charged with neglect of a child after an incident in the Wright County town of Galt back in November. 24-year-old Ysabel Ceplecha was charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person after the Wright County Sheriff’s Department found her two-year-old daughter alone in the rain near a vacant post office in Galt on November 22nd. The two-year-old was wearing just pajamas and no coat or shoes. After Ceplecha’s arrest, both the two-year-old and Ceplecha’s one-year-old child were taken into protective custody. Ceplecha pleaded guilty to the charge in February. District Judge James Drew on Monday sentenced her to a ten-year prison sentence, which was suspended, and ordered her to serve three years probation.