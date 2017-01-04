Probation for former Nora Springs postmaster accused of misappropriation of funds

Bob Fisher

NORA SPRINGS — The former Nora Springs postmaster accused of misappropriating money from the US Postal Service has been sentenced to probation. DeAnn Lewman was originally charged with two counts of misappropriation of postal funds and 42 counts of false entries. Prosecutors had said at the time that between May 2014 and January 2015, Lewman took nearly $3000 in cash and stamps and took nearly $3100 that was meant to buy Postal Service money orders in December 2014 and January 2015. As part of a plea deal in September, Lewman pleaded guilty to one count of false entry, with all the other charges being dropped. Lewman last week was sentenced to five years probation and was ordered to pay just over $6000 in restitution. Even after pleading guilty to the single charge, she could have faced up to ten years in federal prison.