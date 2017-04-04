  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Probation for former Clear Lake police officer charged with domestic violence

April 04, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — It’s a year probation for a former Clear Lake police officer who has pleaded guilty to domestic violence. 36-year-old Ryan Eskildsen was accused of grabbing and striking his wife on November 29th at their home and originally pleaded not guilty to a charge of first offense domestic abuse assault causing injury. Eskildsen had been placed on administrative leave from the Clear Lake Police Department on December 5th, and resigned from the department in February. Online court records show that Eskildsen on Monday pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of domestic abuse assault. Judge Karen Salic issued a deferred judgment and placed Eskildsen on 365 days probation and ordered him to pay a $315 civil penalty.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Severe Weather Awareness Week

    • Learn more about Severe Weather Awareness Week in the state of Iowa. More »

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company