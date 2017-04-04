Probation for former Clear Lake police officer charged with domestic violence

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — It’s a year probation for a former Clear Lake police officer who has pleaded guilty to domestic violence. 36-year-old Ryan Eskildsen was accused of grabbing and striking his wife on November 29th at their home and originally pleaded not guilty to a charge of first offense domestic abuse assault causing injury. Eskildsen had been placed on administrative leave from the Clear Lake Police Department on December 5th, and resigned from the department in February. Online court records show that Eskildsen on Monday pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of domestic abuse assault. Judge Karen Salic issued a deferred judgment and placed Eskildsen on 365 days probation and ordered him to pay a $315 civil penalty.