Probation for Forest City teen accused of crime spree

Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY — It’s probation for a Forest City man who faced numerous theft and burglary charges.

18-year-old Jordan Meier was originally charged with one count of second-degree theft as well as 16 counts of third-degree burglary. He’s accused of burglarizing multiple vehicles in Forest City between April 25th and May 5th, and then allegedly stole a pickup truck on May 5th and later crashing it.

Online court records show that Meier during a plea change hearing on Tuesday in Winnebago County District Court pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. In exchange for the guilty pleas, all other charges were dropped.

Meier was sentenced to serve two years probation as well as pay restitution to the victims.