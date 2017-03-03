  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Probation for Charles City man accused of shooting roommate with crossbow

March 03, 2017   Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man accused of shooting his roommate in the chest with an arrow from a crossbow has been given six months’ probation. 19-year-old Devin Hundley was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Hundley had originally been charged with felony willful injury, but the charge was reduced in exchange for his guilty plea. Police say Hundley shot his roommate on June 23 while attempting to kick him out of their residence. Police say Hundley pulled the armed crossbow on the roommate, and it fired when the roommate grabbed for the weapon. The victim suffered a wound to the upper right chest and has recovered.

