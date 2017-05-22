Prichard makes campaign stop in Mason City

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — North-central Iowa Democrat Todd Prichard is finishing out the first week of his official campaign for governor with a stop in Mason City this morning. Prichard had been exploring running for governor in the last few months, and made his campaign official last Tuesday in his hometown of Charles City. Prichard told a crowd of about 25 in a downtown coffee shop this morning that a Democratic governor needs to lead the state against the dramatic changes Republicans have done in the last session.

Prichard says there needs to be an overhaul of the way the state hands out tax credits after legislators agreed to dip into reserves to solve recent budget issues.

Prichard says the state can do more to address the needs of lower and middle class Iowans.

Prichard is among a handful of Democrats who have either declared their candidacy or have established exploratory committees to compete for the party’s 2018 nomination for governor.

You can listen back to Prichard’s entire speech by clicking on the left side of the audio player below