Prestage to use robotics in new Wright County pork plant

July 03, 2017   Bob Fisher

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) – The company behind a $250 million pork plant being built in Iowa plans to use advanced robotics for many processes.

Jere Null is chief operating officer of Prestage Foods. Null says that the robots are expected to ease the burden on employees and improve efficiency at the Wright County facility.

Some robots will be tasked with precision meat-cutting. Null says computers will analyze images to determine how robots should be used. A high-pressure waterjet cutter will slice through meat and bone.

Null says robotics will change the type of skills needed in employees, shifting the focus to electronic engineers who can help program and maintain the robots.

He says the company is working with Iowa Central Community College to create a workforce training program.

