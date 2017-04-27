Poultry litter runoff reaches Franklin County creek

Bob Fisher

BRADFORD — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says runoff from poultry litter has reached a stream leading to Maynes Creek in Franklin County. The agency’s investigation started after a complaint about chicken litter dumped in a crop field near the intake to an underground tile line a mile north of Bradford. The DNR says a certified commercial manure applicator, Joe Scallon of Iowa Falls, dumped the litter so he could remove his manure spreader which became stuck in a wet spot near the tile intake. Water samples from pooled water around the litter showed high ammonia levels where the runoff entered the tile line. Some runoff flowed underground despite the tile line being partially plugged. Ammonia levels in the line were low by the time it flowed into a small stream leading to Maynes Creek. The DNR says they did not find any dead fish in the stream.