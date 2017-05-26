Positives, negatives locally in latest US Census data

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — New US Census data shows Cerro Gordo County’s two largest communities saw a slight increase in population between 2015 and 2016, but population numbers are still lower than in 2010.

== The data shows Mason City’s estimated population as of July 1st 2016 is 27-thousand-430, 52 more than the estimated population in July 2015. The new figure is still about 2-point-3 percent lower than the April 2010 census figure of 28-thousand-79.

== Clear Lake’s estimated 2016 population is 75-hundred-89, 293 more than the 2015 estimate. It’s 2-point-4 percent lower than the 2010 census number of 77-hundred-77.

== Charles City’s 2016 population estimate is 74-hundred-57, two people fewer than the 2015 estimate. It’s 2-and-a-half percent lower than the 2010 population of 76-hundred-52.

== Cerro Gordo County’s population is up 72 people between 2015 and 2016 to 43-thousand-70, but it’s down 2-point-4 percent from 2010’s population of 44-thousand-151.

== The population of the nine-county KGLO listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties in the 2016 estimate is 136-thousand-484. It’s 376 less than the 2015 estimate, and 33-hundred-23 fewer than the 2010 census.

— The Des Moines suburb of Ankeny is the only large Midwestern city to rank among the fastest growing cities in the nation.

New U.S. Census estimates released Thursday show that Ankeny’s population jumped 28.6 percent between 2010 and 2016 to reach 58,627. Among U.S. cities with at least 50,000 residents, Ankeny’s growth ranked 14th nationwide.

The fastest growing communities in the state are all generally near either Des Moines or Iowa City.

Tiffin, which is between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, grew 54.4 percent to be the fastest growing community in the state. It has 3,006 residents.

North Liberty grew 38 percent to reach 18,520.

In the Des Moines area, Bondurant grew 50 percent to 5,796, Grimes grew 44 percent to 11,909 and Waukee grew 40 percent to 19,284.

Iowa Census data link