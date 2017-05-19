  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Positive quarter for Deere & Company

May 19, 2017   Bob Fisher

MOLINE — Earnings at Iowa’s largest manufacturing employer are bouncing back. Deere & Company’s second-quarter earnings increased 62 percent from the same quarter a year ago. That ended 12 consecutive quarters of earning declines.

For the quarter ending April 30th, the Moline, Illinois-based company posted earnings of more than $802 million or $2.49 per share. That compares with $495 million or $1.56 per share a year ago. This was Deere’s best second quarter since 2014.

For the first six months of the year, Deere’s net income of $996 million bettered the $749 million figure a year ago. Deere chairman and CEO Samuel Allen says the firm is seeing modestly higher overall demand for its products, with farm machinery sales in South America experiencing a strong recovery.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company