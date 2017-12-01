  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

  • CBS News Radio — 24-hour Coverage

  • Archives

Police say they arrested lecturer who smelled of alcohol

December 01, 2017   Bob Fisher

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Campus police have arrested an Iowa State lecturer who they say smelled of alcohol in his classroom.

The Des Moines Register reports that Gordon Knight was taken into custody Thursday morning by officers sent to check on his concerning behavior. Campus Police Chief Michael Newton says Knight refused to take a breath test.

he philosophy and religious studies lecturer is charged with public intoxication, second offense. Knight didn’t immediately return a message Friday from The Associated Press. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. The 56-year-old Knight is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company