Police say they arrested lecturer who smelled of alcohol

Bob Fisher

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Campus police have arrested an Iowa State lecturer who they say smelled of alcohol in his classroom.

The Des Moines Register reports that Gordon Knight was taken into custody Thursday morning by officers sent to check on his concerning behavior. Campus Police Chief Michael Newton says Knight refused to take a breath test.

he philosophy and religious studies lecturer is charged with public intoxication, second offense. Knight didn’t immediately return a message Friday from The Associated Press. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. The 56-year-old Knight is scheduled to be in court Thursday.