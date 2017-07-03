  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Police release more details about Mason City man facing child endangerment charge

July 03, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — More details have been released about the case of a Mason City man who was arrested last week on child endangerment charges.

27-year-old Jeremy Rose was arrested Thursday night and charged with child endangerment resulting in serious injury after police say he caused a serious brain injury in his five-month-old baby. Officers and medics were called to a house in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Avenue the night of June 22nd for a report of an infant having difficulty breathing. The Mason City Police Department says doctors reported the baby’s injuries indicate abuse. The baby remains hospitalized.

Rose was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10-thousand bond, but online jail records do not show him in jail this morning. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for this Friday. Child endangerment resulting in serious injury is a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

