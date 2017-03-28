Police looking for suspects in Mason City home robbery

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Authorities are searching for the people who broke into an eastern Mason City home and robbed a resident on Monday. Investigators are saying the incident happened shortly after noon at a home in the 1000 block of East State Street. A man who lives in the home told police he answered a knock at the door to find three masked men, who then entered the home, one of the men held him down, while the others searched the residence. Police say the suspects took a small safe containing money. The resident of the home was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital. Nobody else was home at the time. No details about the descriptions of the men have been released. Anybody with information about the incident is asked to contact Mason City police at 421-3636.