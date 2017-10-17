Police encourage you to make sure your bicycle is not stolen

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City police say you should check to see if your bicycle is in your garage.

The Police Department’s Mike McKelvey says they’ve recently received some expensive mountain bicycles that are suspected to be stolen. He says one of the bikes had a two-wheel child trailer attached to it.

There have been several residential and vehicle burglaries in the last few days, with most taking place in the Highland area of the community between the Winnebago River and Illinois Avenue and north of 9th Northeast.

McKelvey says it’s possible that residents might not be aware that their bikes have recently been stolen, and that anybody that makes such a discovery is urged to make a report to the Police Department. When you are making a report, make sure you have the bike’s information handy, including the make, model, and serial number.

If you have any other questions you are encouraged to contact the Mason City Police Department at 421-3636.