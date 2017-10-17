  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Police encourage you to make sure your bicycle is not stolen

October 17, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City police say you should check to see if your bicycle is in your garage.

The Police Department’s Mike McKelvey says they’ve recently received some expensive mountain bicycles that are suspected to be stolen. He says one of the bikes had a two-wheel child trailer attached to it.

There have been several residential and vehicle burglaries in the last few days, with most taking place in the Highland area of the community between the Winnebago River and Illinois Avenue and north of 9th Northeast.

McKelvey says it’s possible that residents might not be aware that their bikes have recently been stolen, and that anybody that makes such a discovery is urged to make a report to the Police Department. When you are making a report, make sure you have the bike’s information handy, including the make, model, and serial number.

If you have any other questions you are encouraged to contact the Mason City Police Department at 421-3636.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company