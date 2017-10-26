Police chief staying in Mason City

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City’s police chief is staying. Jeff Brinkley had recently been named as a finalist for the police chief position in West Des Moines, but West Des Moines officials on Wednesday announced that they had selected Lt. Chris Scott of the Des Moines Police Department for the position.

Brinkley has served as Mason City’s police chief since January 2016 after being selected to replace Mike Lashbrook, who retired.

Brinkley was one of five finalists named for the West Des Moines job.