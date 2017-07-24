Police arrest man wanted for not being in halfway house

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Police have apprehended a man that had failed to report back to a residential facility.

Mason City police say they were notified at about 8:45 Saturday morning of a wanted subject in the 400 block of South Garfield. On arrival to the area, the subject fled on foot, and with the help of several residents in the area, the subject was located about 45 minutes later hiding in a utility shed in the 1800 block of Cerro Gordo Way.

19-year-old Jack Hovenga, who has no permanent address, was arrested on warrants for escape from custody and probation revocation. Officers at the scene also charged him with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.

Authorities were searching for Hovenga since he left the BeJe Clark Residential Facility on June 21st. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $7000 bond.