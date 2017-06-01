Plea change set in identity theft case

Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Forest City man who was charged with identity theft. 56-year-old Wendell Hunter was accused by police of stealing the identity of a Florida man, Daniel Hughes, and posed as Hughes from June 2014 to October 20th of last year. During that time, Hunter is accused of using the stolen identity to earn over $73-thousand at 3M Corporation, obtain utilities, register to vote, get insurance benefits, establish bank accounts and credit cards, and purchasing a home. Investigators claim Hunter used a falsified birth certificate and Pennsylvania voter ID form to obtain a non-driver ID card from the Iowa DOT in 2014. Hunter was charged with identity theft, false use of a birth certificate, two counts of false application for a license or ID card, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Hunter was scheduled to be tried on the charges on June 14th, but online court records show a plea change hearing has been set for June 30th in Winnebago County District Court.