Plea change hearing set in high speed chase case

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man accused of leading authorities on a high speed chase back in June.

Mason City police say they tried to pull over a vehicle on the evening of June 11th driven by 26-year-old Jesse Halfpop near the intersection of 19th and South Jefferson. The driver failed to pull over and accelerated above the speed limit heading eastbound on 19th Southwest and Southeast to South Kentucky, where he turned south and left the city limits at a high rate of speed.

While Mason City units discontinued the pursuit due to high speed and being able to identify Halfpop, other law enforcement located Halfpop’s vehicle, with the pursuit ending when Halfpop lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch near the intersection of US Highway 18 and Cameo Road southeast of Nora Springs.

Halfpop was charged with felony eluding, driving while revoked and OWI third offense. He originally pleaded not guilty to the charges with his trial scheduled to start today, but online court records show that Judge Karen Salic on Monday approved setting a plea change hearing for August 8th in the case in Cerro Gordo County District Court.