Plea change hearing set for Wright County man accused of sexual abuse, incest

Bob Fisher

EAGLE GROVE — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for an Eagle Grove man charged with multiple sexual abuse counts. 37-year-old Jeddy Nicholas was arrested on November 18th and charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, one count of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of lascivious acts with a child, two counts of incest, two counts of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse causing bodily injury, and two counts of indecent exposure. The Wright County Attorney’s Office says the charges stem from alleged sexual contact with three minor children during the summer and fall of last year. Nicholas was due in court on Monday for a pre-trial conference, but online court records indicate that a plea change hearing has been scheduled for April 3rd, with Nicholas to plead guilty to one count of second-degree sexual abuse. That would carry a sentence of up to 25 years in prison. Had he been convicted of all the charges, he would have faced up to 77 years.