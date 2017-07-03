Plea change hearing set for woman accused of stealing funds from Central Springs booster club

Bob Fisher

MANLY — A plea change hearing is set for a Nora Springs woman accused of stealing over $9000 from the Central Springs High School Athletic Booster Club.

37-year-old Autumn Dillavou was charged in January with third-degree theft after she allegedly stole $9334 from the club from May through December 2016. A criminal complaint states that other club members had discovered the money missing from the club’s bank account over a period of six to seven months.

Dillavou was originally scheduled to be in court for a pre-trial conference today, but online court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for July 17th in Worth County District Court.