  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Plea change hearing set for Osage woman accused of gambling away mother’s savings

March 09, 2017   Bob Fisher

OSAGE — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for an Osage woman accused of gambling her mother’s money at a local casino. 58-year-old Marilyn Spartz was charged with second-degree theft after being accused of gambling with her mother’s money from July to December at the Diamond Jo Casino near Northwood. The theft was discovered when Spartz’s mother’s health insurance company declined to pay her medical bills from a recent hospitalization after the woman’s health care plan had been cancelled because there wasn’t enough money in her checking account to pay for the insurance. Spartz originally had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was scheduled to have her trial start on March 22nd, but online court records show District Judge DeDra Schroeder filed an order on Wednesday setting a plea change hearing for March 21st. If Spartz pleads guilty to second-degree theft, she would face up to five years in prison.

Posted in: Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company