Plea change hearing set for Osage woman accused of gambling away mother’s savings

Bob Fisher

OSAGE — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for an Osage woman accused of gambling her mother’s money at a local casino. 58-year-old Marilyn Spartz was charged with second-degree theft after being accused of gambling with her mother’s money from July to December at the Diamond Jo Casino near Northwood. The theft was discovered when Spartz’s mother’s health insurance company declined to pay her medical bills from a recent hospitalization after the woman’s health care plan had been cancelled because there wasn’t enough money in her checking account to pay for the insurance. Spartz originally had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was scheduled to have her trial start on March 22nd, but online court records show District Judge DeDra Schroeder filed an order on Wednesday setting a plea change hearing for March 21st. If Spartz pleads guilty to second-degree theft, she would face up to five years in prison.