Plea change hearing set for man accused of redeeming fraudulent bottle return slips

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for an Orchard man accused of scamming a pair of Mason City grocery stores.

68-year-old Steven Fritsche was arrested on June 5th and charged with two counts of forgery, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. He’s accused of passing forged bottle return slips at both of Mason City’s Hy-Vee stores in the amount of $200 at each location.

Fritsche was due in court on Monday for a pre-trial conference, but online court records show Judge Karen Salic on Monday approved a motion to schedule a plea change hearing for November 7th.