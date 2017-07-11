Plea change hearing set for Forest City man accused of numerous thefts

Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY — A plea change hearing is set for a Forest City man facing numerous theft and burglary charges.

18-year-old Jordan Meier was charged with one count of second-degree theft as well as 16 counts of third-degree burglary. He’s accused of burglarizing multiple vehicles in Forest City between April 25th and May 5th, and then allegedly stole a pickup truck on May 5th and later crashing it.

Meier originally had pleaded not guilty to the charges with his trial scheduled to start tomorrow, but online court records show a plea change hearing is scheduled for July 25th in Winnebago County District Court.